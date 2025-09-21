Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

