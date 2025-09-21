Scratch Capital LLC Sells 667 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Scratch Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,917,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,366,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $162.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $170.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

