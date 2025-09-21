Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

