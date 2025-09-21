Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,185 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

