Southland Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Southland Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $67.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.