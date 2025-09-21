Sound Stewardship LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 613.9% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $741.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $697.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $741.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

