Ridgeline Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Ridgeline Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $364.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $365.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

