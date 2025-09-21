Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

