Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 953 Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.65. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

