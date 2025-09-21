Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 92,392 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 92,392 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $633,068,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18,802.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,539 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.39.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $208.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,622 shares of company stock worth $106,468,778 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

