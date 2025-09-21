Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 128 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

IJS opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

