Busey Bank Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Busey Bank lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $755.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $740.49 and its 200 day moving average is $672.06. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

