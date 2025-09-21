iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,672,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 112,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $93.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

