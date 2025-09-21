Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

