BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE NEE opened at $71.04 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

