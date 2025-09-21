Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTV opened at $185.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $186.37. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.