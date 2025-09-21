Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 5,670 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $753.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $939.86. The company has a market cap of $713.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $770.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

