Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

