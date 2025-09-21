Matrix Trust Co Buys 31 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,212.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,140.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

