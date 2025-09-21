Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,353 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $62,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10,567.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,728 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.