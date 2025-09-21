Wolfstich Capital LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wolfstich Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI opened at $328.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $328.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

