Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

