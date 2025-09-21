The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $415.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.94 and its 200-day moving average is $373.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.