Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 3,949 shares.The stock last traded at $35.48 and had previously closed at $33.56.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 328.0%.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Featured Stories

