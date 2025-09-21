Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSEW. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.