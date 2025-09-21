Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $283.0 million-$286.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.0 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.860-2.900 EPS.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $26.49 on Friday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 294.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.18 million. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $280,948.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,499.05. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $76,748.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,343.70. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,453 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2,005.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 682.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

