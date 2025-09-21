Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $283.0 million-$286.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.0 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.860-2.900 EPS.
Five9 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $26.49 on Friday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 294.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.18 million. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Five9
In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $280,948.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,499.05. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $76,748.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,343.70. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,453 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2,005.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 682.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
