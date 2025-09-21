Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.76. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Globus Maritime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

