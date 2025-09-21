Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.52 and last traded at $40.48. 285,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 353,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,556.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 361.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

