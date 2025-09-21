A&I Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Phibro Animal Health comprises about 0.4% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $41.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 14,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $567,846.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 45,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,982. This represents a 23.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

