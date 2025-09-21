Interfor (TSE:IFP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.11 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 296712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFP shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of C$625.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

