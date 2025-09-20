Trust Point Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VRSK opened at $243.47 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.57 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.30.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,332. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

