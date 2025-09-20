VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $650.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.