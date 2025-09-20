Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE V opened at $342.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.70 and its 200 day moving average is $346.41. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.23 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.