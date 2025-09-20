Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Trading Up 1.2%
NYSE V opened at $342.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.70 and its 200 day moving average is $346.41. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.23 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
