TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.18 and last traded at $215.70, with a volume of 22217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average is $169.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.