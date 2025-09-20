Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Ray Stata Sells 3,125 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ray Stata also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5%

ADI opened at $245.33 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.09.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.