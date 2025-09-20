Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SCHB opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

