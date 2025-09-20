Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after buying an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PM stock opened at $162.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

