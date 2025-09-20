Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.