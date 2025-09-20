Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,926 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

