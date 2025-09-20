Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1%

General Dynamics stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $330.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.