Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

