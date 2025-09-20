Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average of $135.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.