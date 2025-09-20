Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 37.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6,831.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 197,915 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 23.2% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 261,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $6,207,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

