BDF Gestion Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

BDF Gestion increased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of BDF Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CRM opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.97. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total transaction of $551,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,406,936.39. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,406 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.