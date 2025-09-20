Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RSP opened at $189.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

