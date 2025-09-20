Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,155 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.40 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

