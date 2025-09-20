Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Justine Page Sells 800 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,273,520. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Justine Page also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Thursday, August 14th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.