Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Justine Page Sells 800 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,273,520. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Justine Page also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 14th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00.
- On Monday, July 14th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
