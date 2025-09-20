Westwind Capital Buys 218 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 5.1% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westwind Capital’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after buying an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $519,806,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6%

NOW opened at $963.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $922.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $923.38. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

