Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 505,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

