Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 157 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.03.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

